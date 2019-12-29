WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $38,095.00 and $911.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,225,390 tokens. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

