Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,220.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $61,220.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,438.99 or 1.00097566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00068455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

