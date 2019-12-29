X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,500.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $7,500.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00064130 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,099,771,454 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

