X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,741.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068542 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000115 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,082,992,013 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

