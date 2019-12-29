XDNA Reaches Market Cap of $74,003.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. XDNA has a total market cap of $74,003.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,544,795 coins and its circulating supply is 4,513,992 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

