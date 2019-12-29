XDNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $73,685.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDNA has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,551,579 coins and its circulating supply is 4,520,776 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

