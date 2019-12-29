XEL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $190.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $442,637.00 and $190.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

