Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 323,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,405. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

