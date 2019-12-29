Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xerox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.