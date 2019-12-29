Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:XRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. Xerox has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 342,360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

