XGOX Price Hits $0.0000 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, XGOX has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. XGOX has a total market cap of $18,315.00 and $91.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

