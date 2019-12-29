XinFin Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $198,608.00 (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $198,608.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.02457301 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, TOPBTC, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.