XRP Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. XRP has a total market cap of $8.61 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CoinEgg and Coinsquare.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Bits Blockchain, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Coinrail, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Kraken, OKEx, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, Braziliex, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, BTC Markets, BitMarket, Cryptomate, MBAex, BCEX, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Covesting, CoinEgg, BitBay, Stellarport, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates, Cryptohub, Independent Reserve, Coinone, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Coinhub, Bittrex, Gatehub, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Binance, Bitbns, Koinex, RippleFox, Exmo, Koineks, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bitso, Kuna, Bitlish, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Indodax, BtcTurk, ABCC, WazirX, Ovis, GOPAX, Bitstamp, B2BX, Coindeal, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ripple China, Korbit, Liquid and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.