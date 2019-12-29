YEE (YEE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $151,334.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $151,334.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC and Huobi. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

