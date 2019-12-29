YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Update

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 132,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,543,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

