Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.68. Accenture also reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Accenture stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.20. Accenture has a 1-year low of $135.58 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.