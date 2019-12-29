Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($4.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in argenx by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.80. 97,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.26. argenx has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

