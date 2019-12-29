Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.98. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%.

CHMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.