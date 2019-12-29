Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Brokerages expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to announce sales of $21.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Clearfield reported sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year sales of $94.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.53 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Clearfield stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.56. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.