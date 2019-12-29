Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Elevate Credit reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,423. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.