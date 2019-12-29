Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,970,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply