Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,970,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

