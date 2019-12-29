Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $259.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $270.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

