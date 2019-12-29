Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 215,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,549. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

