Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Wanda Sports Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wanda Sports Group will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wanda Sports Group.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.36 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSG shares. Loop Capital lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wanda Sports Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NYSE WSG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 196,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. Wanda Sports Group has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wanda Sports Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

