Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.97 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $713.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $716.81 million. Waters reported sales of $715.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other Waters news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $233.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.36. Waters has a 52 week low of $174.95 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

