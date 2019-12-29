Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 224,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

