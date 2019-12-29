Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 309,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

