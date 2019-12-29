Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 295,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,442. The company has a market cap of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

