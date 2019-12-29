Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. Golden Star Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Star Resources.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSS. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 880,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

