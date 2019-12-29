Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report sales of $162.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $181.25 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $383.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.40 million to $402.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.04 million, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $432.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $280.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

