Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report sales of $162.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $181.25 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $383.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.40 million to $402.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.04 million, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $432.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $280.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply