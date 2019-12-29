Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.06. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

