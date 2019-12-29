Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.94. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.91.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.74. 2,042,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $180.98 and a 1 year high of $301.53.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.