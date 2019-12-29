Zacks: Analysts Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.58). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $113.42. 484,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,366. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 2.03. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $425,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,348 shares of company stock worth $22,869,782 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

