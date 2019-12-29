Zacks: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $14.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of BWB opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.