Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $472.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $461.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

CENT opened at $31.41 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

