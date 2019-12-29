Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FPRX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 135,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,120,010 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,633,133 shares of company stock worth $14,744,110. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

FPRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.39. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

