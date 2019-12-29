Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 519.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 175.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $23.23 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

