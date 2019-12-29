Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.45 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $614.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

IDEX stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $120.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

