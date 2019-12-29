Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Shares of KSU opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

