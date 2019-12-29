Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.60 Million

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report sales of $113.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.68 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $98.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $511.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.70 million to $512.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.09 million, with estimates ranging from $547.75 million to $550.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of CASH opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.