Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $82,457.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 459 shares in the company, valued at $53,533.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,198 shares of company stock worth $44,297,285 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 196.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. Okta has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.