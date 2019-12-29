Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 246,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,083. The company has a market cap of $391.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

