Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SSTK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 73,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

