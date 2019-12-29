Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Silgan also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 198,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

