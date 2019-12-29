Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.32. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. 614,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

