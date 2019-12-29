Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Brokerages predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post sales of $174.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.60 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $693.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

