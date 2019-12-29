Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.84. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Watford by 837.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

