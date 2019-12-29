Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.77. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

ABC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,682. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,140,475.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,917.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock worth $6,656,534. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.