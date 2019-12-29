Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.30 Million

Analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $492.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.80 million and the lowest is $483.70 million. CDK Global posted sales of $590.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

