Zacks: Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $82.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.25 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $311.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.53 million to $312.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $337.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

